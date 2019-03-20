Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop by Adairsville police in which prescription cough syrup and marijuana were found in their car, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Shaihem Hogan, of 917 E. Callaway Road, Marietta, was arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of Schedule V drugs and possession of drug-related objects.
Amber Brockington, of 510 Oak Valley Drive, Riverdale, was arrested and charged with no insurance, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug-related objects, vehicle with suspended registration and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
On Friday, Adairsville officers pulled over a car that was uninsured. The officer detected the scent of marijuana upon approaching the car, and after searching the car, marijuana was found, along with two large bottles or prescription-only cough syrup, which didn’t have a prescription label. Neither the driver nor the passenger had a prescription for the cough syrup.
Hogan and Brockington were arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail, where they both remained on Tuesday morning, pending bond.
Passenger allegedly found with bag of pills in her mouth
An improper turn resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and Schedule II drugs in a passenger’s possession.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Lourdes Angelina Ramirez, 37, of 204 Kirk Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
On Mar. 12, a Calhoun officer pulled over a car that had made an improper turn onto Ga. 53. When the officer approached the driver, they noticed the driver was allegedly nervous and shaking, repeatedly taking his hands off the steering wheel despite the officer’s request.
The officer asked the driver if there was anything illegal in the car, and the driver said no, saying the officer could search the car. Ramirez, who was a passenger in the car, was approached by the officer, and asked if her belongings could be searched. She said yes.
In Ramirez’s jacket, the officer located a black straw with white residue suspected to be meth, and $170 was located inside her purse. A second officer located a small bag of pills in her mouth, which Ramirez said were “Oxys.” She also removed a clear plastic bag from her bra containing suspected meth and a second bag of suspected meth from her pants.
Ramirez was arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail. The driver was let off with a warning. Ramirez has since been released on bond.
3 charged with possession of meth
A traffic stop led Adairsville police officers to a discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine in the car and on one of the passengers, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
John Eugene Collins, of 805 Professional Blvd., Dalton; Michael Henry Lynch, of 805 Professional Blvd., Dalton; and Kara Shea Boaen, of 5205 Donlyn Lane, Hixson, Tennessee; were all arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Collins was also charged with driving with violation of parole, license suspended, operating a vehicle without valid registration and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle. Lynch was also charged with violation of parole.
On Mar. 11, an Adairsville officer pulled over an unregistered car and discovered that the driver and one of the passengers had suspended licenses. Officers found meth, marijuana and over $4,000 in cash in small bills after searching the car. Boaen also had meth on her person.
Collins, Lynch and Boaen were arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail. All three remained in jail on Tuesday morning, pending bond.