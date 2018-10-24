A Calhoun man remained in Gordon County Jail this week after allegedly running from police after it was reported he was unresponsive while lying on the ground behind Office Depot.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Michael Edward Golembieski, 37, of 437 S. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called out to the business at 389 W. Belmont Drive to a report of a man lying on the ground, unresponsive but breathing. An employee at the business told police she tried to wake him multiple times but he would not respond. Police later found Golembieski to have a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on him.
By the time the responding officer arrived, Golembieski was speaking with EMTs. As the officer approached in his patrol vehicle, Golembieski started running toward Ga. 53.
Officers looked in the area of West Drive, eventually finding Golembieski near the Little Caesars and ordering him on the ground. Police discovered he had an outstanding warrant through the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation charge.
Golembieski is also charged with public drunk and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.