Hi. First, thank you for allowing me to represent you in the General Assembly. It is an honor, and every day when I walk into the Capitol and onto the Georgia Marble floor, it reminds me how important this job is, to not only my district, but also Georgia.
Each week I will summarize what happens under the Gold Dome in the space I have, to give an insight on our government. I thank the Calhoun Times for allowing me to do this with you.
We start the session every year on the second Monday, and the night before is the Wild Hog Supper. On Monday morning first thing, we have to be sworn in. Lots of families are there for this important event. I have to say it’s a pretty exciting time.
It was a special morning as we recognized one of our members who passed away recently. The John Meadows family was present to be honored by the House of Representatives. For many members and me it was a very moving part of the morning. Many a tear was shed when the Marine Corps hymn was sung in his honor. Mr. Meadows was a much-loved member and helped so many of us learn to be effective legislators.
Kemp sworn in
We then moved our attention to the swearing in of our governor and lieutenant governor and others. In keeping with his campaign promise of “Putting Georgians First,” Gov. Kemp reached out to Georgia Tech and had the Inaugural event in their basketball arena where anyone who wanted to could attend … and many did.
Plus, the weather wasn't an issue as it has been in the past. We had a special treat as Pickens High FFA student Emma Long sang our National anthem and did a beautiful job. Cpl. Louis Thompson, a 97-year-old veteran from World War II, led the Pledge of Allegiance for this important ceremony. Gov. Kemp and Lt. Gov. Duncan gave their first official speech, and if you want, their websites have it for you to view. Gov. Kemp honored many outstanding Georgians including Hank Aaron, Herschel Walker, Bobby Jones, Otis Redding, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal and First Lady Sandra.
The session gets underway
As we get reorganized, it can seem slow, but there is a lot going on. Select committees are meeting to assign everyone to their standing committees, and the very important job of selecting chairmen of 20 plus committees is going on, too. Offices are being moved, bills are being written and filed with the clerk, news conferences are being held, speeches made, and plans made for the big issues of the session are underway. I will be in budget hearings and meetings this coming week.
The Georgia Chamber had their big kickoff breakfast at the World Congress Center on Jan. 15 to hear the governor and speaker and lieutenant governor. Thousands of Georgians attend to hear their plans.
Our new governor came to speak to a joint meeting of the House and Senate. He entered the House Chambers to a standing ovation on Thursday. He started his first State of the State address with a biblical story about two homes — one built on a rock and the other on sand, a story we all know well. Georgia has built its foundation for the future on a solid foundation.
Among the big items he announced were plans to provide a 2 percent merit pay increase for all state employees and raise teacher salaries by $3,000, look for flexibility in addressing Medicaid issues, and battle gangs, drugs, and sex trafficking.
“We have more that unites us than divides us,” Kemp told the General Assembly. “Join us and let’s put hardworking Georgians first. I say pick up that hammer and some nails; and together, let’s build a safer, stronger Georgia.”
The speech was a chance for us to look at some of the issues Kemp wants to push during the 2019 legislative session as well as some of his priorities for Georgia’s 2020 budget. Education, crime, and health were key parts of Kemp’s address.
Gov. Kemp also laid out some funding ideas to address school safety issues. A big part of that will be $69 million for one-time school security grants, which would be split up so each school gets $30,000 for security improvements. He also has put in his budget to increase funding by $8.4 million to address mental health issues in high schools.
He also touched on his Georgians First Commission, which he created by executive order on his first day in office to review regulations that might be seen as prohibiting companies from growing in Georgia.
“We will work to make government more efficient and build a stronger, more diverse economy,” Gov. Kemp said.
These were a few highlights of his speech; if you want a copy of it, let me know.
If you are in Atlanta, or plan on making a trip to the Capitol, please give my office a call before you come so we can be expecting you. We would love to see folks from home. Drop in for a Coke or just to sit down.
Thank you for the kind words of encouragement you say to me when I am out and around the counties, and please include us in your prayers. Your confidence in me means a great deal!
Please don’t hesitate to contact me at 404-656-7857, or rick.jasperse@house.ga.gov, or 401 State Capitol; Atlanta, GA 30334.