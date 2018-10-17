A Calhoun man, who told an officer he had “about ten beers,” was arrested late Sunday night after being accused of resisting arrest and attempting to grab a police officer’s Phazzer stun gun following a traffic stop.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Rodney Eugene Johnson, 38, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Calhoun WFO off WC Bryant Parkway. He is charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, attempting to remove Phazzer from duty belt, simple battery on a peace officer, DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain a lane, improper turn, driving without insurance and open container violation.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, an anonymous caller reported to 911 dispatch that Johnson was driving a blue Ford Expedition while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. An officer spotted the vehicle driving westbound on Ga. 53 as it made an “improper turn” onto WC Bryant Parkway and failed to maintain its lane.
As the officer was attempting to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle continued to move forward, pulling into the Calhoun WFO parking lot. The Expedition almost hit a parked vehicle head-on before stopping — the other vehicle had to back up so as not to get hit.
Johnson got out of the Expedition and waved at the officer. Despite the officer’s commands, Johnson put his hands in his pocket, prompting the officer to pull his gun as he continued to give commands. Johnson finally followed the commands given as the officer put his service weapon away and moved in to detain him. But as he did, Johnson started to pull away from him.
Johnson had to be taken to the ground as the officer tried to get him under control. During the struggle, Johnson grabbed the officer’s Phazzer holster and unsnapped the holder, resulting in the officer delivering several strikes. Two more officers arrived and were able to get handcuffs on Johnson, after one of them punched Johnson and then struck him with a knee to his body.
An uncapped syringe was found by police in Johnson’s pocket. Also, open containers of Busch beer and Smirnoff malt beverages along with a blue cup filled with an alcoholic beverage were found in the Expedition.
After being taken to Gordon Hospital for evaluation, Johnson told an officer, “I’ve had about ten beers.” However, he denied a blood test. He was taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained without bond Monday night.
Two officers were treated at Gordon Hospital for cuts and possibly being punctured by the syringe Johnson had on him.