Rep. Tom Graves,R-Ga., received Thursday the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award, given to members of Congress whose voting record reflects consistent support for pro-growth policies and legislation that allows for businesses to thrive. Representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce were in attendance for the award presentation.
Graves met with representatives from the Greater Dalton Chamber prior to the award presentation, where they shared local policy updates and highlighted key issues of importance, such as manufacturing, trade and cutting red tape to help more businesses grow. Graves also shared an update from his visits to local Dalton manufacturing facilities Trinseo and the newly-constructed Hanwha Q Cells.
“Every day, all across the country, America’s business owners and job creators serve their communities and strengthen their economies. We commend those leaders in Washington, like Tom Graves who recognize the vital role these businesses play and support them through commonsense, growth-oriented policy,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “By advancing good legislation, these members of Congress are helping businesses grow and thrive, keeping our economy strong, and promoting the free enterprise system that drives opportunity and prosperity.”
“Georgia’s business owners and job creators are the backbone of our local economy,” said Graves. “Last year we were named the number one state in the nation to do business for the sixth year in a row, and it’s my job as your representative to ensure our local job creators, business owners and workforce have the tools they need to thrive.”