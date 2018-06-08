Rep. Tom Graves holds annual Military Academy Appointees ‘Send-Off Dinner’

Gordon County, GA – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) held a send-off dinner Monday to honor the students from the 14th Congressional District who were appointed this year to attend a U.S. military academy. The dinner was held at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun.
“I’m proud to nominate these highly-qualified young people to represent the 14th Congressional District of Georgia at our nation’s military academies,” said Rep. Graves. “Each of these students demonstrated through an extremely rigorous process that they have the leadership skills, integrity and drive to earn success in our nation’s academies. Congratulations to each of them on their appointment to the Class of 2022.”
The students, their home county and the academy to which they were appointed are as follows:
Timber Anderson; Gordon County; U.S. Military Academy (West Point)
Anthony Neil; Paulding County; U.S. Air Force Academy
Bradley Bitting; Paulding County; U.S. Air Force Academy
Jerry Cable; Floyd County; U.S. Military Academy (West Point)
Ashley Buzzelli; Paulding County; U.S. Air Force Academy
Catherine Farist; Gordon County; U.S. Naval Academy
John Volk; Paulding County; U.S. Air Force Academy
As a member of Congress, Rep. Graves is responsible for nominating students to the military academies. The congressman uses an independent board of military advisors to review applications from 14th District students and determine who receives a nomination. Each military academy then chooses which students to appoint out of all the nominations received from across the country.
The academies provide a top notch four-year college education in addition to military officer training. The students do not pay for tuition, housing, food, books or other college costs. The students instead commit to active duty military service as an officer for five years following graduation.