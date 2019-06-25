ATLANTA – State Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as co-chair of the House Rural Development Council for the 2019-2020 legislative term.
“It has been an honor to serve as a member of the House Rural Development Council for the last two years, and I am very proud to be named co-chair of the council as we continue our work,” said Jasperse. “I have had the opportunity to travel all across our state, listen to our citizens from all backgrounds, and hear their needs.
“Since the council was created two years ago, we took what we learned and have enacted many key policies to address rural healthcare, economic development, internet access, agriculture and education in rural Georgia, but there is still more work to be done. The House Rural Development Council remains committed to working with local leaders and citizens to develop solutions to help rural Georgia economies and to improve the quality of life for our rural neighbors.”
The House Rural Development Council was reauthorized by House Resolution 214 during the 2019 legislative session. For the remainder of 2019 and in 2020, the council will travel to 10 different rural areas in the state. Its first meeting in 2019 will be in Jasper on Aug. 20-21, followed by Moultrie, St Mary’s, Eatonton and Americus.
Since the council began its work in 2017, the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia State Senate have passed a total of 12 pieces of legislation focusing on rural Georgia, including seven bills during the 2019 legislative session alone.
Jasperse, who represents the citizens of District 11, which includes Pickens County and portions of Gordon and Murray counties, encourages anyone to contact him with their ideas at 404-656-7153.