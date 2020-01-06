Georgia Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, announced Monday morning that he will seek reelection for his District 11 seat in the House of Representatives, a post he's held since 2010.
District 11 includes the eastern portion of Gordon County, part of Murray County and Pickens County.
"It has been a tremendous honor and privilege for me to represent the people of House District 11. I have enjoyed getting to know folks from Spring Place to Marble Hill and all areas in between. The miles I have put on my red truck show I have worked hard to meet and listen to and be accessible to as many people as possible," Jasperse said in a statement, adding that he's driven 200,000 miles since 2010. "I am always excited about the opportunity to meet new constituents, and to continue to provide a true conservative, conscientious and effective voice at our state Capitol."
Jasperse serves as the chairman of Education, a member of the Agriculture, Appropriations, Health, Human Relations and Aging, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Higher Education, and Regulated Industries committees. He is also the chairman of Georgia’s School Safety Study Committee and the House Rural Development Council.
The politician said he chose those committees because they are the ones most important to the region.
"Experience matters at the Capitol, and I am glad our region has given me the opportunity to get that experience. It has allowed me to become effective in working on the issues that are important to our region. It has been important to me to cut your state income tax, eliminate the state income tax for senior citizens, increase road funding, reclaim our Second Amendment rights, and get our teachers a raise, to list a few," said Jasperse said. "I must be very careful and responsible with State spending, because I am very aware that the money that we allocate is yours. I represent us."
Jasperse said in his announcement that he remains accessible to residents via his website, through email to rick@rickjasperse.org, or by phone at the Capitol at 404-656-7153 or home at 770-893-2039.
"I really do need to hear from the constituents I represent with advice and problem-solving ideas through emails, calls and visits. Some of the best advice has been while standing in line while shopping or buying gas in our District," he said.