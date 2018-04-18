Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) today voted for and the House passed the Taxpayer First Act (H.R. 5444) and the 21st Century IRS Act (H.R. 5445), legislation to reform the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and improve taxpayer protections.
“The IRS was plagued by scandal during the Obama administration and faced serious mismanagement problems,” said Rep. Graves. “The legislation we passed today builds on the oversight and customer service measures I included in my 2019 Financial Services Appropriations bill. The legislation will refocus the IRS to respect the taxpayer above all else. We key in on customer service, building a culture of accountability and protecting taxpayer’s personal information. These bills respond to the public outcry and are the starting point for major reforms.”
Specifically, H.R. 5444 requires the IRS to submit a plan to Congress to restructure the agency to increase efficiency, improve cybersecurity and better serve taxpayers. It also requires the IRS to develop a comprehensive strategy for customer service, create an independent appeals process to improve dispute resolution, and reform enforcement tools so taxpayer assets are never seized without proper notice.
H.R. 5445 requires the IRS to develop an online portal that would make it easier for taxpayers to file certain forms; maintain partnerships with the private sector and other public sector organizations aimed at fighting tax refund fraud; and initiate a plan to directly accept credit and debit card payments for taxes.