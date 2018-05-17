Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) today voted for and the House passed the VA MISSION Act (S. 2372), bipartisan legislation to improve care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Speaking of the legislation, Rep. Graves issued the following statement:
“Although we’re making great progress reforming the VA, my office still hears from constituents who honorably served our country but were not delivered the services they earned in a timely or effective manner. We will continue improving the VA until every veteran receives top-notch care. The MISSION Act includes several important reforms that build on the progress we’ve made so far, including extending funding for the Choice Program, which allows veterans to see healthcare providers outside of the VA system.”
Specifically, the legislation establishes the permanent Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP), which will eventually replace the temporary VA Choice Program and other community care options with one cohesive program. In the meantime, the bill includes funding for the Choice Program that is expected to last until VCCP is implemented. Both the Choice Program and VCCP allow veterans to see healthcare providers outside the VA system under certain circumstances.
Additionally, the bill creates a non-partisan process for reviewing the VA’s assets to ensure veterans receive access to care and expands the VA’s Post-9/11 Caregiver Program for service-disabled veterans who require assistance with daily living.