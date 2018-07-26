Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) on Wednesday voted for and the House Appropriations Committee passed the fiscal year 2019 Homeland Security Appropriations bill, annual legislation that funds the Department of Homeland Security.
“Building off the $1.6 billion down-payment we made last year, this bill includes another $5 billion to continue construction of the border wall, which is a key part of President Trump’s plan to secure the border,” said Rep. Graves. “It also increases funding for ICE – which liberal Democrats want to abolish – and makes important investments in cybersecurity. This bill will help keep the homeland safe and secure.”
The bill provides a total of $58.1 billion for the Department of Homeland Security. Below is a list of the bill’s highlights:
Border Security and Enforcement
- Provides $5 billion for construction of more than 200 miles of new barriers to fill gaps in the southern border.
- Strengthens Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by providing an additional $327.6 million to combat illegal immigration, human trafficking, child exploitation and drug smuggling.
- Funds will help hire more than 400 additional ICE officers and staff.
- Includes $17.8 billion in funding for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), an increase of $3.8 billion.
- Supports an additional 375 new CBP officers.
- Provides $132 million for the E-Verify Program to verify the identities of job applicants.
Counterdrug and Opioid Prevention
- Contains $125.9 million to support the fight against the opioid epidemic and stop the flow of illegal drugs.
- Includes funding specifically for opioid detection at international mail and express consignment facilities.
- Provides $223 million to improve drug interdiction capabilities for CBP, including initiating efforts towards achieving 100 percent scanning of all vehicles, cargo and pedestrians coming through land ports of entry by 2025.
Coast Guard
- Provides $9.3 billion for the U.S. Coast Guard, including operations from Brunswick and Tybee Island Stations as well as Air Station Savannah in Georgia.
- Includes procurement funding for a HC-130J long range surveillance aircraft, which is manufactured in Marietta.
- Includes a 2.6 percent pay raise for Coast Guard servicemembers.
- Provides $1.4 billion for the replacement of aging vessels, aircraft and facilities.
Aviation Security
- Includes $7.3 billion for TSA, which fully funds aviation security operations.
- Does NOT include an increase in TSA passenger fees.
U.S. Secret Service
- Contains $2.2 billion for the U.S. Secret Service, which is an increase of $160.7 million.
- Supports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and increases funding for cybercrime investigations.
Cybersecurity
- Addresses cyber threats, including to our election infrastructure, by including $1.9 billion for the National Protection and Program Directorate.
- Provides $1.2 billion to secure, monitor and detect cyberattacks against the federal government and the nation’s critical infrastructure.
Disaster Recovery
- Contains $7.2 billion for the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) to pay for ongoing, long-term recovery operations for past disasters and to fund projects needed for future disasters; this will help with disasters like Hurricane Irma, which impacted a number of states in 2017, including Georgia.
- Supports FEMA’s disaster response and recovery efforts by providing $3.4 billion.
- Includes $700 million for firefighter assistance grants.