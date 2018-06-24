Bill Reforms Nutrition Programs to Help Recipients Move from Welfare to Work
Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) today voted for and the House passed the Agriculture and Nutrition Act (H.R. 2), legislation setting policy for agriculture and nutrition programs, including work requirements, for the next five years.
“Georgia’s number one industry is agribusiness, which contributes more than $73 billion to our state’s economy,” said Rep. Graves. “This bill sets a pro-farm, America-First agriculture policy through 2023. It strengthens the programs that protect and support the Georgians who work hard every day to put food on our tables. It also cuts and streamlines regulations to make sure our farmers and ranchers are competitive in the global marketplace.
“Additionally, this legislation builds on the reforms we made in 2013 to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. It ensures families facing financial challenges get assistance while enhancing work and training requirements for able-bodied adults. With a reported 6.6 million job openings in March, these changes will help more people leave welfare and achieve the dignity and purpose that comes with work. Importantly, no one will lose benefits under these reforms unless they decline to work or accept free job training.”
Highlights of the bill include:
-Providing regulatory relief by clarifying the central role of state agencies in implementing pesticide regulations, and streamlining the review and approval process concerning the impact of pesticides on endangered species;
-Strengthening investment in America First trade initiatives by building upon the nation’s $140 billion in annual agricultural exports, which represents a rare trade surplus for the United States;
-Requiring work capable adults between ages 18-59 to work or participate in job training for 20 hours per week to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.