Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) issued the following statement after U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would retire at the end of his term:
“Paul took me under his wing from my first day in the U.S. House. From the early days of our P90X workouts together, to my weekly lunches with him now, Paul has been a great friend. I’ve looked up to him as a conservative leader who was always pushing Congress to tackle major challenges with bold reforms. Although I will miss serving with him, I understand his heart-felt desire to spend more time with his family, and I wish them all the best.”