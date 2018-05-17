Rep. Graves secures funding for Savannah Harbor Expansion

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) today voted for and the House Appropriations Committee passed the fiscal year 2019 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill, which includes $49 million for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project.
“The Savannah Harbor Expansion Project is one of the top economic development priorities for the state of Georgia,” said Rep. Graves. “Once completed, it will provide security for the 21,000 American businesses that rely on the Port of Savannah and bring $174 million in annual net benefits to the United States. The critical funding in this bill will help ensure the expansion project stays on schedule.”
The bill is now sent to the full House for consideration.
The Savannah Harbor Expansion Project deepens the Savannah Harbor federal shipping channel from a depth of -42 feet to -47 feet. The extra depth will allow an additional 3,600 cargo containers in each transit.