Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) voted for and the House passed three bills to reform and improve healthcare accessibility for patients: the Protect Medical Innovation Act (H.R. 184), the Increasing Access to Lower Premium Plans and Expanding Health Savings Accounts Act (H.R. 6311) and the Restoring Access to Medication and Modernizing Health Savings Accounts Act (H.R. 6199).
“The bills we passed this week will increase access to healthcare for Georgia families,” said Rep. Graves. “We aim to put patients first and make our healthcare system more affordable by repealing Obamacare’s tax on medical devices, expanding options under Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and giving families more flexibility in choosing the healthcare plan best for them. The bottom line: we’re increasing choice and competition, while expanding access to healthcare for all Americans.”
H.R. 184 repeals the 2.3 percent excise tax, which was imposed by the Affordable Care Act, on sales of medical devices by manufacturers and producers. Repealing the medical device tax would support medical technology innovation and accelerate the research and development of new medical products for consumers.
H.R. 6311 increases yearly contribution limits under HSAs, which means families can save more of their money tax-free to cover medical expenses. It also lowers premiums and expands the use of Health Savings Accounts. For example, while catastrophic coverage and “copper plans” are currently only available to those under the age of 30, this legislation would allow any individual to purchase catastrophic coverage or “copper plans” through the health insurance exchange.
This legislation would also give working seniors who are enrolled in Medicare Part A the option to continue to contribute to an HSA through their employer-sponsored plan.
H.R. 6199 combines bipartisan bills to consider over-the-counter medications, feminine hygiene products, nonprescription drugs like ibuprofen and certain fitness expenses as qualified medical expenses for HSAs.