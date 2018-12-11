Wilma Pearl Mankiller rose to international celebrity in the mid-1980s by being the first (modern) woman to lead an American Indian tribe. If her story began and ended there it would have been enough. But it didn’t. And it doesn’t. Today we take a little time to remember why Chief Mankiller is one of those chosen ones, in the words of the great poet, “Whose distant footsteps echo through the corridors of time.”
Wilma was born in Oklahoma in 1945 and might have lived out her life in happy obscurity on her family’s allotment in Adair County were it not for the federal government’s Indian policies of the 1950s. The Federal relocation program was an assimilation program designed to destroy tribal cohesion by relocating Indians of various tribes to large cities, where it was hoped that they would lose their Indian identity.
This relocation program took the Mankiller family to San Francisco in the late ’50s, eventually ending up in the Hunter’s Point neighborhood. This set of circumstances ensured that Wilma would be exposed to grassroots politics in that boiling crucible that was San Francisco in the mid to late 1960s. This exposure ignited the flame that would shine like a signal fire across the decades.
After several years of education and work on the West Coast, Wilma returned home in the late 70s and became involved in community development programs for the Cherokee Nation. Her management of the project to bring running water to the small community of Bell, Oklahoma, is still considered a model for partnerships between Government and Community. (The story of this project is very well told in the movie “The Cherokee Word for Water”.)
Wilma further demonstrated her gift for leadership when asked to run for deputy chief by then Principle Chief Ross Swimmer, a man with whom she shared neither party affiliation or ideology. Nevertheless, seeing an opportunity to serve her people, she accepted the challenge and was elected.
After the election, Wilma found herself exposed to a level of sexual prejudice that was quite unexpected considering the fact that Cherokee society was traditionally matrilineal. This teaches us as Native people something about the dangers of adopting colonial attitudes that are not part of the traditional culture. Undeterred, Wilma set about doing the work for which her experience and passion were best suited, taking care of her people. She built coalitions and consensus, and she led with humility.
After only a couple of years, Principle Chief Swimmer resigned to move to a job in Washington, at this point Wilma was sworn in as principle chief, inheriting a staff and executive branch bureaucracy, many of whom not only had not supported her candidacy, but who had actively opposed her for some time. Once again Wilma, with equal parts humility and determination, demonstrated her gift for leadership, patiently educating her own people and others about the traditional role of women in Cherokee society. It is at this point that she starts to become an icon for indigenous feminism, a movement for Native women to return to the traditional rights and prerogatives they enjoyed prior to colonization.
Although Wilma found herself on the receiving end of virulent, and sometimes violent, attacks by her political opponents and enemies, both within and without, she continued to persevere, leading with humility and determination. The result of this leadership in both style and substance was that, in her last election she won with over 80 percent of the vote. That in itself is an accomplishment of which any leader could justifiably be proud. But Wilma drew far more satisfaction from the hand of help she was able to extend, from the words of encouragement she was able to say, and from the people she was able to inspire.
Wilma is a hero to many who share her political ideology and to many who opposed it, a leader to many who agreed with her and to some who did not, she was many things to many people. Leader, mother, feminist, wife, hero, icon, she was all of these things.
But above all this she was a proud and honorable native woman and someone “whose distant footsteps echo through the corridors of time.”
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.