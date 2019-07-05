This week we Americans have once again paused in the midst of the hectic pace of modern life to commemorate our nation’s independence and freedom. The Fourth of July reminds us that liberty is precious and that our country is a very special, indeed uniquely blessed, place.
Seventy-five years ago, Americans found themselves immersed in a titanic, worldwide struggle for freedom: the second world war. It was unquestionably the defining episode of the 20th century and easily one of the most momentous periods in the history of mankind.
An axis of evil
Human existence has, sadly, been filled with wars and rumors of wars. Most have been fought to build empires, to assert power and control over others, to acquire valuable resources, to reach for glory, to establish a particular political or religious ideology, or for reasons of perceived racial and cultural superiority.
Germany, Japan and Italy — the Axis powers — were essentially guilty on all of these counts, as they methodically attacked and subjugated their neighbors.
These nations were clearly culpable for plunging the planet into a nightmarish struggle which would ultimately take the lives of some 60 million of their fellow human beings, roughly two-thirds of which were innocent civilians. Six million of that total were Jews, systematically murdered by the Nazis over the course of the war in the gas chambers of Europe. Some 300,000 innocent Chinese civilians were raped, tortured and ultimately murdered by Japanese soldiers over the course of six weeks during the ghastly “Rape of Nanking.”
Cities and villages were leveled across Europe, North Africa and Asia. Farmland was scorched. Historical and cultural landmarks and treasures were lost forever. The brutal, oppressive regimes of Germany and Japan were both fueled by strong national feelings of racial superiority and hatred.
The good war
In the study of history it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a more just cause that that for which the U.S. and her allies fought in World War II. It is no wonder that one American author’s classic book on the war is titled “The Good War.”
The American people, both on the battlefields abroad and in the factories and on the farms back home, strove together for one great cause: freedom. They did not fight to build empires, nor to enslave people and exploit their resources. They fought to ensure liberty for themselves, their families and communities, their nation, and for freedom-seeking people across the globe.
Oftentimes the securing and safeguarding of that freedom was very much in doubt. What if the U.S. Navy had not achieved a miraculous victory over a significantly superior Japanese force at the Battle of Midway? Midway could have become the launching point for an invasion of Hawaii. The conquest of Hawaii by the Japanese would, in turn, have totally exposed the west coast of the continental United States to the enemy.
What if the young Marines on Guadalcanal had not dug in and held on, turning back the tide of Japanese territorial expansion for the first time? Had they failed, Australia could have become isolated and wide open for possible invasion. The whole course of the war in the Pacific could have changed.
What if the Allied invasion to liberate France on D-Day had resulted in failure? That was such a distinct possibility that Supreme Allied Commander and future U.S. President General Dwight D. Eisenhower already had his “sorry. ... we have failed” speech written out and in his pocket. A defeat of the invasion forces along the coast of Normandy could have allowed the Nazis to strengthen their hold on Europe and, in turn, devote more men and resources to the defeat of Russia in the east. All in all, it would have been a terrible blow to the cause of freedom.
Or, going back almost a year and a half prior to America’s entry into the war, what if the miraculous evacuation of the British Army (along with well over 100,000 French and Belgian troops) from the French port of Dunkirk in May and June of 1940 had been thwarted? England could have fallen, or possibly signed a peace treaty with Germany and become essentially a vassal state.
Since the D-Day invasion was staged, prepared for over the course of two plus years, and launched from England, it is hard to conceive of how the U.S. could have invaded and liberated Europe without the aid of the British army and the land mass of Britain.
Freedom in the balance
All throughout the war, freedom literally hung in the balance. At times it came terribly close to slipping from our hands. As you reflect upon and give thanks to God for our freedom during this Fourth of July week, don’t forget the World War II generation and what they accomplished to preserve and protect our liberty 75 years ago.
And, as you remember them, realize that every generation of Americans faces it own struggle to maintain liberty. The threats of our day may look different from the wartime perils of fascist tyranny and racial hatred. But today’s menacing dangers, both external and internal, are very real. May we, as our forefathers did, pray for and stand strong in the defense of freedom in our own day.