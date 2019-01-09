Calhoun Rotary kicked off 2019 with a bang.
The Rev. Ed Archer, the program chairman, invited state Rep. Michael Caldwell, R-Woodstock, to serve as first speaker of the new year.
Caldwell was born and raised in Woodstock and is also Archer's son-in-law. Caldwell, 29, has the distinction of being the youngest member of the state House. In particular, he shared his reminisces of working with the late Rep. John Meadows, R-Calhoun, who passed away in 2018.
Attending the meeting was guest Jonathan Robertson, the son of Alan Robertson, and who until recently, served as a firefighter in California. He plans to relocate to Calhoun and resume his firefighting career.
Another guest was Kristen King, the daughter of John King. Kristen recently graduated Master of Nursing from the University of Virginia and is currently enrolled in the Nurse Practitioner Program at Emory University.
Next program chairman is Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle on Thursday.