Larry Brown, Calhoun Football’s equipment manager from 2001-2012, died Monday at the age of 78. Brown loved football and had a passion for both the Calhoun and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
“He was very compassionate toward others,” Grant Walraven, a friend of Brown’s, said. “To me, he always had a smile on his face. He’s been around kids for a long time and I think he’s been a good mentor for them. He’s very well-respected.”
Brown was born here in Gordon County in 1940, and Walraven described Brown as someone who cherished his family.
“A lot of people don’t see that, but he was very committed to his family,” Walraven said. “He’s been here for a long time. He spent a lot of time down at the (Calhoun Recreation) coaching young men in football and did a very good job with them.”
During his time with Calhoun Football, Walraven said Brown took care of many things behind the scenes, making sure the Yellow Jackets were ready for competition each week.
According to Brown’s obituary posted on usobit.com, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris Brown; two daughters, Lisa Edwards and her husband Mark and Robyn Greeson and her husband Bobby; brother, Alan Brown; two sisters, Joy Taylor and Margaret Coulter; three grandchildren, Tyler Greeson and his wife Sarah, Payton Greeson and Garrison Pasley; and two great-grandchildren, Esther Greeson and Tabitha Greeson.
“Larry has affected a lot of people over a lot of years, not besides just in Calhoun Football, (but) all those years coaching down at the Rec,” Walraven said. “You deal with a lot of families and kids that you don’t realize what kind of impact you have on them until later on and you see them in high school or you see them in college. Those are lifelong memories that they’ll always remember about Larry and how enjoyable he was to be around.”