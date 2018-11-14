The Cherokee Nation accomplished a number of milestones before that great crime known to history as The Trail of Tears. Aside from societal upheaval brought on by the transition from a traditional family/clan structure to one based on a nuclear household, and from an economy based on hunting to one based on agriculture, it was the arrival of Sequoyah’s syllabary and the governmental changes it facilitated that were the most significant.
The syllabary provided the Cherokee with a written language, and within a very short time, almost the entire Cherokee population was literate. The syllabary also made possible the creation of a national newspaper. The Cherokee Phoenix, printed in both English and Cherokee.
For thousands of years the Cherokee were governed by decentralized democratic councils. These councils were places where everyone could express an opinion and have it heard and debated. Unfortunately, while this form of government was indeed democratic, it was also terribly inefficient. The strategic situation facing the Cherokee Nation required a more centralized approach. The leaders and elders of the nation settled on a constitutional form of government, borrowing ideas from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy as well as from the United States.
The transition from direct participation to a constitutional republic with elected representatives, predictably, resulted in the kind of situations we find throughout history when power is concentrated into the hands of a few. This concentration of power is what necessitates a free press, as it is the free press which protects the people from the lies of the powerful. This is why it is called a “noble profession.”
Elias Boudinot was an educated and accomplished Cherokee leader. Born to a prominent mixed-blood family, he was both well-read and well-traveled. Selected by the National Council to be the editor of a new national newspaper, Boudinot envisioned the paper not only as an instrument to inform the Cherokee people, but also as an instrument to improve the opinion of others towards the Cherokee and what they had been able to accomplish up to that point.
As time progressed, and the positions vis a vis the United States, the state of Georgia and the Cherokee Nation began to harden, Boudinot began to conclude that removal was inevitable. He traveled around to different places, making speeches in an attempt to garner political support for the Cherokee position. Unfortunately, U.S. President Andrew Jackson was indebted to political interests which were antithetical to the Cherokee position. Even worse, Jackson was not a man with a great deal of respect for the law. So even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Cherokee Nation, Jackson is reputed to have said “(Chief Justice) Marshall has made his decision, let him enforce it if he can.”
As the facts became clearer to Boudinot, and it became more and more obvious that U.S. leaders had no intention of respecting U.S. law with regard to the Cherokee Nation, he felt it was his duty to report the facts as they were, whether or not they were pleasant. He felt it was his duty to give the Cherokee people an unvarnished view of the facts.
Cherokee Nation Principle Chief John Ross violently disagreed. Like many powerful men, in that day and this, he found an independent press to be an irritant. He ordered Boudinot to print only what he (Ross) told him to. When Boudinot refused, arguing that the people had a right to know the truth of what they were facing, Ross accused him of treason and had him replaced as editor of the Phoenix with his brother-in-law Elijah Hicks, who was content to be a lap dog of the executive branch.
The result of this was that the Phoenix ceased to be a reliable source of news. But it was, for many Cherokees, the only one. So, when U.S. soldiers showed up to evict them from their homes, they were wholly unprepared, either actually or emotionally. So it is, a lesson for that time and this, just because the Chief doesn’t like it, doesn’t mean its “Fake News.” To all reporters, journalists, etc. carry on, yours is a “noble profession.”
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.