On December 9, 1941, two days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a young athletic Iowan strode into a Navy recruiting station in Chicago and promptly became the first baseball major leaguer to enlist in our armed forces.
During the previous three seasons he had recorded the unheard of numbers of 24, 27, and 25 wins, as a right-handed starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians. At 23 years of age, he was arguably the most dominant pitcher in the game. Ironically, Bob Feller had travelled to Chicago to meet the Indians general manager and sign a lucrative new contract for the 1942 season. Instead, he willingly opted for the meager monthly Navy salary of around $100 a month. In his own words, he wanted to "throw a few strikes for Uncle Sam."
After initial training, Feller would serve for the duration of the war as an anti-aircraft gun crew chief on the massive battleship USS Alabama, seeing heated action in both the Atlantic and the Pacific.
At war's end, "Bullet" Bob returned to the Indians and established himself, over a long and illustrious career, as one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the game. In fact, on Aug. 24, 1945, just two days after he was discharged from the Navy and almost four years since he had last thrown a pitch in the major leagues, Feller and his Indian teammates beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2. Amazingly, he hurled a complete game, gave up only four hits, and struck out 12.
Players rush to nation's defense
Following our Braves exciting resurgence, and while the Red Sox and Dodgers currently battle it out in this season's World Series, it seems like an ideal time to remember the outstanding contribution that baseball made to America's efforts to defend liberty during World War II.
No other professional sport gave more in the great conflict. Over 500 major league players served in a military uniform during the course of the war. With only 16 teams, and each team carrying 25 players for most of the season, that number represents a huge percentage of major league rosters for the war years.
The empty spots were filled with a mixture of youngsters, many "over the hill" players, and quite a few that were deemed physically unfit for military service. At the same time, over 4,000 minor league players and roughly 100 from the Negro League changed into military uniforms and swapped their bats and gloves for rifles and helmets.
The quality of play suffered dramatically. However, America's pastime, seen by many as a veritable symbol of our nation, continued for the duration of the war. Believing it to be a vital component in maintaining our country's morale, President Roosevelt had publicly called for its continuation in the early days of the war. By the time the fighting had ended, well over 100 professional baseball players had paid the ultimate price to preserve the American way of life and freedom around the world.
How they served
Many of the players turned soldiers were involved in leading physical fitness and conditioning training, organizing morale-boosting athletic competition among the troops, and even playing exhibition baseball games. Others were on the front lines.
Navy Chief Petty Officer Bob Feller spent almost four years battling German U-Boats in the Atlantic and Japanese kamikazes in the Pacific.
Yankee second baseman Jerry Coleman served as a carrier-qualified Marine pilot in many locations across the Pacific, flying in 57 missions. Later called up for the Korean conflict, he left baseball for the second time and flew in 63 more combat missions.
Detroit Tiger slugger Hank Greenberg, one of the first Jewish sports superstars in America, re-enlisted in the Army following Pearl Harbor. Sgt. Greenberg had already completed a previous pre-war hitch in uniform, but felt his country now needed him again.
Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams, possibly the best pure hitter the game has ever seen, served as a Marine Corps pilot in both WWII (three years) and Korea (two years), flying in 39 combat missions and training many other badly needed pilots as well. Williams, incidentally, flew as future astronaut and Ohio Senator John Glenn's wingman in the conflict in Korea.
Braves ace pitcher Warren Spahn, who went on to become the winningest left-handed pitcher of all time with 363 wins, was wounded while serving as an Army combat engineer in Europe. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge, the taking of the legendary German bridge at Remagen, and the subsequent push across Germany itself.
The inimitable Yogi Berra was a machine gunner on a small craft, which some called a "suicide" boat, offering close fire support for troops struggling to get ashore on the D-Day beaches at Normandy.
Legendary knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm, who played in the major leagues to within one week of his 50th birthday in 1972, was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and pitched for his entire career with a piece of shrapnel in his back. The WWII Army staff sergeant was known throughout his career to his teammates simply as "Old Sarge."
One wonders if today's multimillion dollar stars would respond to their nation's needs in a time of dire emergency, as the players of the early 1940s did. We can only hope so.
After Pearl Harbor, the common refrain among America's professional baseball players was, "My country needs me." One baseball veteran who served in the war was asked about the "gaps" in his statistics due to missing all those years. His response was typical, "Imagine the gaps in my character as a man had I not served."
Let us fondly remember the contributions that baseball made to this country ... 75 years ago.
"If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are" — Ronald Reagan