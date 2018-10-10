Dollar General will hold a grand opening for its newly-relocated store at 7224 Fairmount Highway on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.
According to a news release, there will be special deals and free prizes and the event. The first 50 adult-age shoppers will received a $10 gift card. And the first 200 shoppers will receive a store tote bag with product samples. There will also be other giveaways.
“The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location,” the news release stated.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Calhoun customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The new location has a different layout aimed at making shopping more convenient for customers.
“Some of the store’s new features include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, easily recognizable departments with visible signage and coolers that are more conveniently located at the front of the store,” according to the news release.