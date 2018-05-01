Relay for Life set for Friday in new location

Relay for Life of Gordon County will present “Lights, Camera, Relay,” the 2018 Relay for Life event this Friday, May 4, from 5 - 11 p.m. at BB&T Park in downtown Calhoun.
“Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s local fundraising event,” said Event Lead Cassandra Parker. “Each year, communities across the country join together and raise money for the fight against cancer and we are proud to be one of them. The money raised goes to fund research of new drugs and treatments, as well as the programs that the American Cancer Society provides to cancer patients right here in Gordon County, such as the Look Good Feel Better program.”
This is the first year the event will be held downtown. The schedule for the evening includes:
5 p.m. - Opening Ceremony
5:15 - 6:30 p.m. - Survivor Dinner in the Calhoun First United Methodist Church gym.
7 p.m. - Survivor’s Lap, along with a caregiver’s lap, where those who have survived cancer, along with the caregivers, family and friends of those fighting cancer, walk a special lap.
9 p.m. - Luminary Ceremony. Each Luminaria bag represents a loved one lost to cancer, brings support to those affected by it and honors survivors. This powerful moment gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers hope and comfort. These will be lit in honor of someone that is fighting cancer or has fought cancer and won; or in memory of someone who has lost their fight.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Gordon Hospital, Mohawk, City of Calhoun, Mannington Commercial, Dalton Wholesale Floors, First Bank of Calhoun and Payne Farm & Produce.
Food options and fun to be had include Nacho’s with chicken donated by Taco House, BBQ pork, homemade fried pies, homemade desserts, inflatables, arts and crafts, and goats.