Reinhardt University recruiter speaks to Rotary

The guest speaker for the latest Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, March 22, 2018 was Joshua McClure from Reinhardt University. McClure was introduced by Program Chair Scope Denmon. McClure serves as Reinhardt Recruiter, Business Programs and also acts the University Assistant Pastor.
Reinhardt University, which is located in Waleska west of Canton in Cherokee County, has seen its student population grow 30 percent since 2011 to around 1700 today. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and now offers more than 40 programs of study and degrees ranging from Associate to Masters level.
Reinhardt is located on more than 500 acres and has a very strong financial aid program. In fact, 95 percent of the students receive some type of scholarship or financial aid.
Also attending the meeting was a Past President of Calhoun Rotary, Col. Robert (Bob) Agee, U.S. Army (Retired, a guest of Bruce Thomas.
Pictured left to right: Scope Denmon; Joshua McClure; Col. Robert (Bob) Agee; Jim Rosencrance