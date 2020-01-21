Young athletes in Calhoun can register now through Feb. 20 to participate in spring sports through the city Recreation Department.
Spring sports include baseball, softball and spring soccer. Girls aged 5 through 14 can participate in baseball and softball. For soccer, players can be ages 5 through 12. The age cutoff deadline for all sports is Sept. 1.
Spring soccer has a registration fee of $45 for 5 and 6 year old players. That amount rises to $55 for players participating in older age groups. The registration fee for baseball and softball is a $50 flat rate.
Registration can be completed in person at the Rec Department, located at 601 South River Street, or online. For those opting to register online, visit www.calhounrec.com. The registration form can be found in the options listed on the left side of the page.
Soccer registrants should send their completed form to Amber Broome at abroome@calnet-ga.net. Those registering for baseball or softball should send completed forms to lcarter@calnet-ga.net.