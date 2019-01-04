Several 4-H teams that have competitions in the spring have practices beginning this week. Livestock judging, LifeSmarts and BB gun are taking registrations this week for participants in each of these team competitions.
Livestock judging team practice begins Tuesday
Livestock judging is an activity in which youth compete as individuals on teams as they evaluate livestock species including beef cattle, swine, lambs and goats. These animals are in groups of four called classes and within each class, competitors will rank the animals one through four while taking notes on why they ranked them in that order.
After ranking all the classes in each species, youth refer back to their notes on the classes and prepare an oral presentation to give a judge the reasons why they placed the species in the order they chose. For example, what specific traits were used in the decision to place the animals in the positions in which they ranked them? Competitors participate in teams based on their age division; high school students compete in the senior division and students in grades 4-8 compete in the junior division, consisting of four members per team.
Youth are competing against other teams in their division from counties all over the state for the opportunity to advance to one of two national contests held in Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky.
In 2018, Gordon County 4-H won first place in both the junior and senior divisions, maintaining a decade long winning streak for juniors and seniors earning Master 4-H status and the change to compete at the National 4-H Contest. Livestock judging practice for seniors begins Tuesday and for juniors on Thursday, both at 4 p.m. The state contest will be held March 23. The coach for the team is 4-H program assistant Tim Street.
Deadline to Join BB Team is Tuesday
The Gordon County 4-H BB Team has been holding practices for students in grades 4-8 since October, but the registration deadline is Tuesday.
In BB competitions, participants must shoot ten targets in each of four positions: prone, standing, sitting and kneeling, as well as take a safety test that is also scored.
In 2018, the Gordon County 4-H BB Team had the opportunity to travel to Rogers, Arkansas, to compete in the National Daisy BB Gun Championship. The coaches will be able to provide guidance on what equipment is needed, so youth are not required to have a BB gun prior to joining the team.
The fee to participate in the BB Team is $60 to cover the costs of registration for competitions, targets, county equipment, team T-shirts and insurance requirements. Practices will be held weekly on Thursday evenings in January and February, and then twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning in March. District competition will be held in Gordon County on March 30, and state competition will be held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, May 3-5. The team is coached by Dawn Garlin, Stacey Garlin, Jackie Mulkey and Glenn Stanley.
LifeSmarts Team meeting on Thursday
Learning how to “adult” can be hard, particularly if youth lack personal financial skills, a problem prevalent at both the national and local level. A national survey conducted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority found that half of respondents report trouble keeping up with monthly expenses and had no money saved.
A 2014 survey by National Foundation for Credit Counseling found that 34 percent of survey respondents carried credit card debt month to month, and 73 percent of respondents agreed that they could benefit from advice and answers to everyday financial questions.
In 2013, Georgia ranked ninth in average amount of credit card debt. Locally, in Gordon County, 26 percent of children live in poverty and only 68 percent of families own their own home, ranking 104th in the state for home ownership, and the total deposits in financial institutions were only half that of the average county in Georgia.
Beginning in 2015, Gordon County 4-H has participated in the LifeSmarts program, a competition run by the National Consumers League that prepares youth to enter the real world as smart adult consumers. Participants focus on five key topic areas: consumer rights and responsibilities, the environment, health and safety, personal finance and technology.
The format of practice includes reviewing content provided by the LifeSmarts program in each of the five topic areas, utilizing videos, vocabulary games, Jeopardy-type quizzes, as well as a variety of other learning games and activities, and using response buzzers in trivia challenges.
Participants are also provided with substantial individual learning resources to study on their own outside of practice. Youth then take individual online quizzes in each of the five areas to qualify for team competition, and both middle school and high school teams compete in the state qualifier competition by completing a 100-question team test.
The team is open to all students in grades 6-12. The 2019 LifeSmarts team will meet on Thursday at 4 p.m. The state competition is scheduled for Feb. 18. The coach for the team is 4-H agent Allie Griner.
For more information about any of these teams contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or email allie723@uga.edu.
