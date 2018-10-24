When Enrique (Kiki) Camarena decided to join the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, family and friends warned him not to. Yet he was dedicated to making a difference.
In 1985, well into his career, Agent Camarena was kidnapped, tortured and brutally murdered by drug traffickers. Three years later, parents and youth still distraught over Camarena’s death began to wear red ribbons in his honor. His violent death demonstrated how devastating and destructive drug use can be to a community, let alone an entire country.
Since the first Red Ribbon Week in 1988, the movement has spread across the nation and is celebrated from Oct. 23-31 each year by schools, families, businesses and entire cities. The goal of this nine day drug awareness campaign is to honor the work Camarena spent fighting illegal drug trafficking, but to also educate the country’s youth on how drug use can create dangerous and violent situations.
This “week” acts as encouragement to students for having yearlong drug-free fun and making safe decisions, said Ester Lopez, the prevention intervention division manager on The Council for Alcohol and Drugs in Gordon County. Lopez, who is planning two major events for the week, said Red Ribbon Week honors those who have fought against drug and alcohol abuse, but also tells students the good things that can happen if they make good choices.
“It’s a celebration of living drug-free,” Lopez said. She encourages the entire community to wear red to participate in the week.
The first event, which happened on Saturday, was the Red Ribbon Week Celebration. It was hosted at the Calhoun City Recreational Department, and was mainly directed towards entertaining and educating younger children. The recreation department gymnasium was filled with inflatables, games, free food, prizes, raffle drawings and a photo booth. Children were playing games and running around, trying to gather enough tickets to earn the most desirable prizes, while parents listened to raffle drawing announcements. The celebration also hosted booths where students could learn the importance of drug-free and alcohol-free fun.
The second event of Red Ribbon Week in Gordon County is the House of Addictions, which is aimed at educating older students. It will be held Thursday through Saturday, 8-11 p.m. at the Gordon County Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road Southwest. It will be a themed haunted house where various scenes will demonstrate the consequences of using drugs.
“It’s all volunteer-based, so all the actors are local kids from both school systems or homeschooled kids,” said Lopez, who also organizes House of Addictions. “The Calhoun Police Department will be sponsoring two scenes, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is providing security for us, and emergency medical technicians will be bringing out a vehicle for us.”
Despite the gruesome scenes, the haunted house will end with alternative ending tents to show students what’s possible if they make positive choices for their own health and wellbeing.
“Most kids aren’t doing drugs,” Lopez said. “Most kids aren’t drinking and binge drinking and doing things like that, but even one kid that overdoses, even one kid that gets in a car crash because of it or dies because of it, that’s one kid too many.”
Lopez has seen dramatic changes in youth population surveys that report drug and underage alcohol use. She also said educating students is important, but so is educating parents.
“It’s not just about drinking and driving,” she said. “It’s about what alcohol does to the body of a teenager.”
Red Ribbon Week is hosting these events this year, and in addition, the entire county is invited to participate in Wear Red Day, which will be Oct. 30. Both city and county schools will be hosting themed days throughout the week in order to raise awareness for the anti-drug movement.
The Council on Alcohol and Drugs in Gordon County partners with the Calhoun Library, the Family Resource Center, the Division of Family and Children Services, the Drugs Don’t Work Committee, both school systems, Family Connection, Teen Health Task Force, Highland Rivers Health and a variety of local churches for their projects and events.