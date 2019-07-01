The Red Cross of Northwest is actively seeking volunteers who can help members of their community following tragic incidents like home fires or storms by joining the group's Disaster Action Team.
Leigh Brock-Barba, executive director of the area chapter, said the Red Cross always welcomes new volunteers but that they have a special need at this time for DAT members.
"During summer months it is hard to have enough volunteer staff to help on disaster calls that may arise because many volunteers are away on family vacations," Brock-Barba explained.
During the past 12 months Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers have helped more than 200 families following more than 175 emergencies and disasters in 13 counties including: Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Union, Walker and Whitfield.
"They provide emotional support and emergency resources during a person’s greatest time of need, ensuring everyone affected by an emergency of any size has a safe place to stay, clothing, food, water and personal items like a toothbrush, comb and toothpaste," Brock-Barba said. "Red Cross volunteers also work with clients in the days and weeks following a local disaster to connect them with resources, including referrals to community organizations, that can help them get back on their feet."
There are currently about 100 active volunteers in the Northwest Georgia area, but more are needed, she said. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and because there are plenty of ways to help out, organizers can work with anyone who is willing to sign up to find something for them to do, regardless of physical limitations.
According to Brock-Barba, about 90 percent of the work performed by the Red Cross in Northwest Georgia is done by volunteers. The organization relies on the generosity of donors, but she said volunteers are crucial to the service the Red Cross provides.
Julie Maloney, disaster program manager, agreed.
“When you volunteer with our Disaster Action Team, you are volunteering in your own community and helping your neighbors in their greatest time of need," Maloney said.
People interested in joining the Red Cross of Georgia as a Disaster Action Team volunteer should email GARecruit@redcross.org, call 404-575-3749 or visit RedCross.org/volunteer to learn about volunteer opportunities.