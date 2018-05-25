The American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.
Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations. Accidents and medical emergencies don’t take a summer break – patients need blood every minute, every day.
In the summer of 1973, Ramona Johnson was playing at the park when she was injured jumping off the swings. She was bleeding profusely from a 7-inch gash in her leg. By the time she reached the hospital, she needed an emergency transfusion. She credits the donors who took the time to give blood with helping to save her life.
Johnson’s childhood experience receiving blood compelled her to make her first blood donation more than 10 years ago. “A little voice told me that this would be a great way to give back,” she said. “I have been faithfully donating every eight weeks since.”
The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see, amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.) Additionally, those who come to give May 25-29, will receive an exclusive Red Cross branded T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through June 15
Calhoun
6/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newtown Baptist Church, 897 Newtown Church Road
6/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road
6/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Workout Anytime Calhoun, 516 West Belmont Drive
Fairmount
6/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairmount Community Center, 11921 Fairmount Highway East
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
