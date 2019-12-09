plate boundaries

Before Thanksgiving break, sixth-grade students at Red Bud Middle School completed a "Snack Tectonics" lab in science class. Students used graham crackers, fruit rollups and frosting to demonstrate the different types of Earth's tectonic plate boundaries and their motions.  Afterward, students were able to eat their models. School officials say projects involving food are always fun and educational.

 Contributed

