The students at Red Bud Middle School have been busy with a variety of hands-on science projects recently.
Seventh-grade Life Science students at RBMS recently explored how energy flows through a food web by dissecting owl pellets. Students collected, identified and reconstructed the bones of rodents, shrews, and/or birds that were once eaten by owls. Students always thoroughly enjoy this intriguing, yet slightly gross lab!
Sixth-grade students at Red Bud Middle recently completed an awesome weathering candy lab at RBMS. Students have been studying about the effects of weather on different materials. To help simulate the weathering process, students placed peppermints and jolly ranchers in their mouths and inspected them at different intervals to see how the materials changed over time due to "weathering" in their mouths. Students recorded their findings to refer to and analyze. This is always a favorite lab with students!
Seventh-grade science students recently used water to represent energy in an energy transfer relay race. The purpose of the activity was to demonstrate how energy is lost at each level of a food chain. Students were able to visualize the loss of energy by participating in this activity. Students enjoyed learning and having a blast at the same time.