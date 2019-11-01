Red Bud Positive Person awards

Red Bud Middle School announced its Positive Person award winners on Friday. 

 Contributed

Red Bud Middle School announced its most recent Positive Person award winners on Friday. 

Winners are students nominated by their teachers for exemplifying a positive attitude and outlook directly affecting other students and the greater Red Bud Middle community. 

The students who received awards this nine weeks are, in no particular order: Macee Clark; Yoselin Garcia; Ava Vincent; Kallie Clark; Hannah Bradley; Brandon Allen; Mallory Williams; Brooke Cole; Georgia Lupo; Pamela Aguilar; Abigail Kushmaul; Anna Smith; Miley Madden; Luke Fox; Jayme Morgan; Ashley Fountain; Brynleigh Harris; Lily Holton; Liam Scott; Eric Carpenter; Jasmine Richmond; Jovanna Sicairos; Danielle Heath; Brooklyn Clark; Kylie Hurd; Ansley Miller; Tyler Mcghee; Rayce Rich; Skyler Holland; Sela Murray; Abbie Knight; Anthony Miller; Tabitha Lloyd; Hunter Lutz; Shaelin Bailey; Rebecca Downer; Patrick Cooper; Eunice Perdoma; Jada Whitfield; Alyssa Caudle; Joy Reece; Valerie Rosas; Annie Betancourt; Emily Upchurch; Dawson Highfield; and Maeli Nicholson.

Recommended for you