Red Bud Middle School announced its most recent Positive Person award winners on Friday.
Winners are students nominated by their teachers for exemplifying a positive attitude and outlook directly affecting other students and the greater Red Bud Middle community.
The students who received awards this nine weeks are, in no particular order: Macee Clark; Yoselin Garcia; Ava Vincent; Kallie Clark; Hannah Bradley; Brandon Allen; Mallory Williams; Brooke Cole; Georgia Lupo; Pamela Aguilar; Abigail Kushmaul; Anna Smith; Miley Madden; Luke Fox; Jayme Morgan; Ashley Fountain; Brynleigh Harris; Lily Holton; Liam Scott; Eric Carpenter; Jasmine Richmond; Jovanna Sicairos; Danielle Heath; Brooklyn Clark; Kylie Hurd; Ansley Miller; Tyler Mcghee; Rayce Rich; Skyler Holland; Sela Murray; Abbie Knight; Anthony Miller; Tabitha Lloyd; Hunter Lutz; Shaelin Bailey; Rebecca Downer; Patrick Cooper; Eunice Perdoma; Jada Whitfield; Alyssa Caudle; Joy Reece; Valerie Rosas; Annie Betancourt; Emily Upchurch; Dawson Highfield; and Maeli Nicholson.