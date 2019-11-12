Red Bud teachers staff of month

Pictured, from left, are Violet Lapikas, Rosie Silvers, Principal Amy Stewart, Kristen Matherly and Jennifer Angel. 

 Contributed

Congratulations to the Red Bud Middle School teacher and staff of the month recipients. Pictured, from left, are Violet Lapikas, Rosie Silvers, Principal Amy Stewart, Kristen Matherly and Jennifer Angel. These ladies were chosen by their peers for their hard work and dedication to students for the months of September and October. Red Bud Middle Athletics and FBLA sponsor the teacher and staff of the month awards.

Recommended for you