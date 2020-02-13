The Red Bud Lady Phoenix claimed back-to-back Bartow-Gordon Middle School Athletic Association region titles with a 30-26 victory over Cass Middle School on Feb. 1. The game was played at Adairsville Middle School.
Ella Kate Walraven led the way with eight points. Brynley Walraven and Erin Garland recorded seven apiece. Ryley Brewer notched three, Jovanna Sicairos and Catie Hulsey added two each and Layla Townsend scored one.
Phoenix Nation made sure their presence was felt at the Adairsville Middle School gym, as some of the current Sonoraville High School Lady Phoenix were also in attendance.
Speaking of which, nine days later, the high schoolers would take the cue from their younger counterparts as the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix would claim their second consecutive Region 6-AAA title at Mountaineer Arena on the campus of North Murray High School.