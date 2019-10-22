Pre-K teachers at Red Bud Elementary in Calhou were treated to a special lunch in honor of Pre-K Week. Also, school Resource Officer Mitchell Massingill read this year’s official Pre-K Week book, "Llama Llama Red Pajama" by Anna Dewdney, to each Pre-K class at Red Bud Elementary.
Red Bud Elementary School celebrates Pre-K Week
