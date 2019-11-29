The Georgia Department of Education recognized this week a handful of the top-performing and most improved schools in the state, and Red Bud Elementary School was named a Title I Reward School.
A Title I Reward School is a Title I school among the 10% of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of the all-students group over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments. Reward schools also have to maintain the performance of their English learners, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities to be recognized.
“We are very proud of the work of the entire staff at Red Bud Elementary to ensure all students are meeting their greatest potential,” said Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools superintendent.
Title I is a part of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act. This act provides federal funds through the Georgia Department of Education to local educational agencies and public schools with high numbers or percentages of poor children to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic content and student academic achievement standards.
LEAs target the Title I funds they receive to public schools with the highest percentages of children from low-income families. These funds may be used for children from preschool aged to high school. Title I is designed to support state and local school reform efforts tied to challenging state academic standards in order to reinforce and enhance efforts to improve teaching and learning for students. Title I programs must be based on effective means of improving student achievement and include strategies to support parental involvement.
The Title I program division provides technical assistance, resources and program monitoring of LEAs to ensure that all children have an opportunity to obtain a high quality education and to achieve proficiency on high academic standards.