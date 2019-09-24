Red Bud Elementary School partnered with the Creative Discovery Museum to host STEAM Family Night, an evening dedicated to teaching students about science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, last Thursday.
“We want our students to meet the three percent improvement target on the ELA, Math, and Science Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade Assessments,” Principal Debra Brock told parents who attended the event. “That is our goal for this year, and we are proud to partner with the Creative Discovery Museum to host this event that focuses on that goal.”
The event was held in the school’s gymnasium and featured nine stations designed to engage students and encourage them to be creative in applying STEAM subjects, including one at which students created and later re-created boats out of aluminum foil to test how different designs and construction methods would affect the number of marbles a boat could hold before sinking. Another booth featured Ozobots, small, smart toy robots that students moved and played with using code.
Students also got creative with pool noodles to design and build pretend humans, used wrecking balls to learn about Newtons’ three laws and the three types of energy, and designed ramps and car pathways to learn about angles, friction, speed, gravity, and velocity. A functioning Rube Goldberg machine, an apparatus deliberately over-engineered to perform simple tasks in a complicated fashion, was constructed throughout the night with input from both students and parents.
Other stations included a ‘Bridge Building’ area at which students constructed different types of bridges with varying lengths and tested them for strength and a cottage building booth at which students built cottages from foam panels.