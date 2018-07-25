A multitude of items, requests and proposals were discussed and approved by the Calhoun City Council during a brief, regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, July 2.
In the public hearing and comments portion of the meeting, the Council approved a motion for a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license for Placeritos Bar and Grill, which is owned by Margarita Martinez and located in suites 2, 3 and 4 at 235 West Line St.
As the proceedings shifted into the old business section of the agenda, the Council held second readings of a variety of annexation and zoning, zoning change and variance requests. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting for each is scheduled for Aug. 9, with the public hearings for each slated for Aug. 13.
Among the second readings discussed was an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for 7.26 acres at 1165 Red Bud Rd. by Hamilton Medical Center, an annexation and zoning request of C-2 at 1611 Dews Pond Rd. by Darin Hardin, an annexation and zoning request of Ind-G for 4.89 acres at 113 Henderson Bend Rd. by CGA Global Realty LLC., a zoning change request for C-2 to R-2 for 8.8 acres on the corner of Dews Pond and Lovers Lane by Harmony Rd. Development, LLC. and a variance request to reduce the buffer requirement on a C-2 property bordering a residential property by Harmony Rd. Development, LLC.
The Council also helped green light two community events by approving a special event permit and road closure request by the United Way of Gordon County for Unity Run XXV, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m., and approving a street closings request from the Downtown Development Authority for the Annual Harvest Fest, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additionally, the Council agreed to move forward with a proposed participation for the City to join an opioid class action lawsuit against drug manufacturers, in conjunction with various other nearby cities, to help combat the ongoing opioid crisis that plagues a large number of communities across the country and recoup costs from the epidemic. The same team that worked on the recent HMT internet fees case will handle this one as well.
The group also approved a proposed draft of an intergovernmental agreement between the Developmental Authority and City for a transfer of $100,000 to contribute to the construction costs of a 20-acre walking trail/open-air recreation facility near the recently constructed McDaniel Station Rd. recreational facilities.
As the session drew to a close, City Administrator Eddie Peterson and Utilities Administration Larry Vickery each delivered their respective work reports, with Peterson informing the Council that the City is in a “very good position,” according to the cash report.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.