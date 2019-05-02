When Shannon Terry was just a young teen, cutting hair at a Dalton barbershop which was willing to give him the opportunity to practice his craft at such a young age, he crossed paths with Walter Harris.
Terry says now, more than 20 years later, that Harris probably had no idea just how young he was, for he had not even graduated from high school yet. But despite his age, the two established a bond and Terry became Harris’ barber. However, as Terry got older, and the struggles faced by a young man surrounded by negative influences grew, they lost touch.
Harris, a Calhoun native and host of a Sunday radio ministry on WJTH, continued to ask about Terry over the years, learning of the troubles he found himself in, from his times in prison and difficulties in finding himself and his place. Then, several years ago, when Terry found his footing again after being released from prison, he opened up his own barbershop — Unkut Productions. It was here, in the barber’s chair, where Harris again found himself connecting with Terry, after all those years.
This revived connection Terry has with Harris has given him inspiration to counter the ever-present cloud of doubt he has been followed by his entire life. It has also helped to rekindle his faith in God, a source of strength and encouragement for him, he says. And at last, it is what led Terry to me.
Becoming a barber
During one of Harris’ trips to visit Terry in Dalton for a haircut, the two discussed getting his story out into the community, and how, for the most part, Terry promoted his own story and talents on his own. It gave Harris the idea to contact me, and ask if I’d be willing to meet with Terry for an interview. After a short conversation with Walter, he put Terry on the phone and we set up a time to meet.
A day later, I welcomed Terry to our office and we sat down to talk. The conversation started somewhat slow, with an overview of Terry’s background and how he got into the arts and cutting hair. But he began to ease into discussing more about himself, the personal notes of his life which marked his development as an artist.
He was in second grade when he discovered his talent for art, all from a mocking picture he drew of the teacher’s pet depicted as Freddy Krueger, whom he had seen in the movies he watched as a kid.
“It made the boy cry and he told the teacher,” Terry laughed, adding that he didn’t do it to me mean, rather the image just came to him. “But that’s when I first realized I could draw.”
Though he got in trouble, he found his talent. It led him into entering an art competition in third grade. He won second place in the competition, got his picture in the newspaper and received a $30 check, but he wasn’t satisfied.
“That’s when I really wanted to further what I did. I was mad I got second place,” he said.
This was the seed for his artistic expression, which he later transferred into cutting hair. He recalled watching the barbers when he went to get his haircut, memorizing the movements. He would then practice on himself late at night in the bathroom with his stepdad’s clippers.
Terry’s cousin, a barber himself, had a friend who didn’t car about a kid cutting his hair. And with that, he had his first client, whose hair he recalls cutting the word “Silk” into, the name of a popular R&B group at the time.
“People didn’t believe that I cut his hair. People thought I was lying,” he said. “I was 12 years old when I started picked up them clippers. So it’s been 27 years now.”
From that first haircut, Terry continued to practice, first cutting other kids’ hair for free and then charging them small amounts. At 14, he was riding from house to house on his bicycle, carrying his clippers in his backpack with a pager stuck to his waist.
“Back then a pager was a symbol of drug dealers,” he said. “I used to get in trouble in school for having pagers, but I used it for a good cause, not a bad cause.”
One day his grandmother recommended that he go talk with a cousin of hers who owned a barbershop in town. Terry put it off and he continued doing house calls. But on one boring afternoon, he decided to ride over and see what it was all about. The family member recalled hearing about him and gave him a chance, but no customer was willing to give him a shot.
“So I sat there the whole time and no one got in my chair,” he said. “This happened for a day and a half. So now I’m getting discouraged.”
The next day, a fried of his surprisingly dropped by, and he came right up and jumped in Terry’s chair. And from the work he put in on that one cut, it made an impression on people, and more were willing to sit in his chair. Taking the school bus to the shop after school then became his routine for the next three years.
Terry moved to work at another shop, where he ended up meeting a longtime friend who works with him now. After some time there, he made the decision to go out on his own to open his own shop, though he was bringing with it another talent — tattooing. So in 1999 he opened up his first business — Uncut Productions, named after a rap group he started with family.
But for all the success he found at an early age, he still carried with him doubt and insecurity, seeding in him an anger. And the company he kept caught up with him, just as he was progressing further and further toward his goals.
“I been through hell and back, literally,” Terry said.