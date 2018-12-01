Listed below are those indicted by Gordon County grand jurors at their meeting on Monday.
Kevin Dejuan Ash — trafficking meth, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving while license suspended and speeding.
Fred Doss Cousin — trafficking meth, possession of contraband by an inmate and possession of meth.
Joseph Nathan Aker — false imprisonment, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, battery under the Family Violence Act, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstruction of an officer.
Anthony James Jetton — fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, speeding, distracted driving, tag light violation.
Lonney Boyd Self — rape, two counts of child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children.
Demitrich Lamont Carey — battery under the FVA, simple battery under the FVA, simple assault under FVA and hindering emergency telephone call. Also indicted on charges from a separate case — two counts of first-degree burglary, battery under the FVA, second-degree criminal damage to property, hindering an emergency call and criminal trespass.
Earl William Chambers — two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act: Sale of meth.
Joshua Nathaniel Gourley — aggravated battery under the FVA, two counts of battery under the FVA and simple battery under the FVA.
Christian Alan Waldrop — two counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and improper display of license plates.
Edward Martin McNamara — aggravated assault under the FVA and terroristic threats.
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry — second-degree criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.
Isaac Valles — making a false statement.
Aaron Valles — aggravated assault.
Sean Shelby Foss — five counts of serous injury by vehicle, hit and run, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, following too closely, improper lane change and DUI.
Terri Ann Ware — two counts of exploitation and intimidation of elder person, aggravated assault under the FVA, aggravated assault, battery under the FVA and hindering an emergency phone call.
Carl Lee McNabb — sale of meth, trafficking meth, sale of meth, possession of meth with intent, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
David Lee Montgomery — sale of meth, trafficking meth, and sale of meth.
Jessica Joellen Pratt — possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.
Dallas Eugene Marshall — four counts of first-degree burglary.
Nicholas Ross Mathews — violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act: possession of meth and pedestrian on the road.
Rene Brito — aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, simple assault under the FVA, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, third-degree cruelty to children, permitting unauthorized minor to drive, open container, possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Ryan Wesley Brown — first-degree burglary.
Jesse Joe Burk — first-degree cruelty to children.
Robert Dwayne Bridges — two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a lane, disregarding traffic control device and improper passing.