Ashley and I were out knocking the pre-foreclosure doors in Whitfield County recently. While we were there, we had an interesting experience I’d like to share with you.
The first couple of houses we went to were your normal $125K to $140K houses in nice neighborhoods. I say “normal” because they were homes that fit the price range of the average person in our area.
The next two houses on the list were, well, different. As we pulled onto the road leading to the first one, the yards looked like something from the cover of Better Homes & Gardens. And the houses in this subdivision were large. When I say large, I mean like 6,000-square-feet large.
When we pulled into the driveway of this one, I let out an audible “Wow.” It was beautiful. It was brick with stonework reminiscent of a villa in the Swiss Alps. It was trimmed with natural wood tones and cedar shakes for accents. It had a three-car garage and a beautiful in-ground pool with amazing landscaping. Oh, and there was a matching two-story pool/guest house at the rear of the property.
As we walked to the door, I felt a twinge that I couldn’t quit place run up my spine. Then it dawned on me: I was intimidated. But I knocked on the door and waited for the answer.
No one was home.
The next house on our route was in very similar subdivision with large houses and well-manicured yards. But this one was a two-story plantation-style house on a hill that put me in mind of something from “Gone with the Wind” — and it was massive.
It had top and bottom covered porches on the front held by craftsman-style, cream-colored columns. The porches appeared to have more square footage than my entire house. The lap siding was also cream colored, and there were pastel blue shutters, along with flower boxes, around and under each window.
As we walked to the door, Ashley said we should just go. When I asked her why, she indicated that she felt intimidated as well. You see, this house had a mortgage on it from 2013 for $770,000. That meant it was very close to a $1 million home in today’s market. That’s not your “normal” house.
Now, we’ve been in houses that big before, but I can’t say that we have ever spent the night or even eaten a meal in one. I guess that’s what made it feel a little “bigger” than us, hence the feeling of intimidation. But we did the hard thing and knocked on the door anyway.
As it turns out, this house was being vacated, and there was no one at home.
We got back in the car and headed to the next stop on the list. As we did, I asked Ashley why she thought these two houses had intimidated us so. She said, “I don’t know. The people that live there are, well, different. You know — they think differently than us.”
She was right. Those people do think differently than we do.
You see, each of those owners had decided to take close to $800,000 and tie it up in one big house, which they intended to use — and pay for — themselves. And since we were there because the house was in foreclosure, that strategy didn’t seem to have worked very well.
Ashely and I, on the other hand, think it’s a better idea to take that same $800,000 and buy many houses with it. We think you should let others live in them and pay for them via rent. And once those houses are paid off, we will have well over a $1 million in appreciable assets that generate over six figures in passive income annually.
I guess sometimes thinking differently is a good thing. What do you think?