There was recently an all-day Star Warsathone on TNT. Google says it takes at least 15 hours to watch all seven movies. I wasn’t prepared to spend 15 hours in front of the TV, but periodically, I’d switch it on to see what the Skywalkers were up to.
I found one scene during “The Empire Strikes Back” very insightful for this time of year. It was the one where Luke seeks out Yoda to be trained as a Jedi.
When Luke lands on Dagobah, the planet where Yoda lives, his X-wing starfighter crashes into a swamp. After Luke convinces Yoda, with the help of Obi-Wan Kenobi, that he is worthy of becoming a Jedi, the training sequence begins.
After a few cuts to the goings-on in the Empire and to check on Han, Princess Leia and Chewie, we see Luke doing a one-handed handstand while balancing Yoda on one foot – all while using the Force to move some stones around.
Suddenly, the X-wing begins to bubble and sink into the swamp of Dagobah. This development causes Luke to lose his concentration, sending him and Yoda tumbling to the ground. The next exchange between Luke and Yoda is powerful.
Luke looks at the X-wing and exclaims that he’ll never get it out. Yoda challenges Luke to use the Force to lift it out of the swamp like he lifted the stones. Luke says that moving stones is one thing, but moving that X-wing is totally different.
Yoda assures Luke there’s no difference and that the difference is only in Luke’s mind. Luke agrees and says he’ll try.
Yoda’s response should be a statement that echoes in your ears from here on out. He says, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”
Determined, Luke approaches the X-wing and begins to use the Force. It begins to lift. But then Luke’s visage changes. He begins to doubt himself, loses his hold on the ship and watches it submerge completely. Defeated, he collapses in front of Yoda exclaiming that he can’t lift the ship because it’s too big.
Yoda gives Luke a motivational speech about using the Force. But at the end of it, Luke gets up and says that Yoda wants the impossible.
To prove to Luke that nothing is impossible, Yoda uses the Force to lift the X-wing from its submerged depths and places it triumphantly on the ground in-front of Luke.
Luke walks over to Yoda with a bewildered look and stutters, “I don’t … I don’t believe it.” Yoda responds with, “That is why you failed.”
What kinds of goals are you setting this year? Are they the small stones that you’re sure you can move? Or are they huge goals like moving a starfighter?
For me, I like the idea of setting huge goals. But like Luke, when I get into my own mind, I start questioning whether or not I can really do those huge things. That doubt creeping in causes me to lose the hold I have on my goal, and the goal sinks to the bottom of the swamp. In other words, I fail to achieve my goal because I don’t believe.
This should not be.
Matt. 21:21-22 in the Institute for Scriptural Research (IRS) Scriptures says, “And Yahshua answering, said to them, ‘Truly, I say to you, if you have belief and do not doubt, you shall not only do what was done to the fig tree, but even if you say to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be thrown into the sea,’ it shall be done. And whatever you ask in prayer, believing, you shall receive.’”
If you need help believing your goal can be accomplished, get yourself around a Yoda. I don’t mean a Jedi Master. But what I do mean is someone that has already mastered the huge goal that you want to accomplish. Seeing that they already achieved it should give you the inspiration you need to believe.
Remember in regard to your goals, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”
Believe and you will attain your huge goals in 2019.
