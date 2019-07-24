Today I want to dote on one of my people. She’s a delight to be around and is as positive and upbeat as someone can be. Chances are, if you’re from Gordon County, you probably already recognize her smiling face. Her name is Marybeth Dismuke.
Marybeth came to work with us in April of 2018. Every morning since, when I’ve come walking into the office, she has sung, “Good morning to you.” (She sings it to the tune of happy birthday.)
Because of her knowledge bank, her work ethic and her upbeat personality, Marybeth quickly became an integral part of our team. And we have come to depend on her in so many ways.
One of the qualities Ashley and I love about Marybeth is that she is the embodiment of our company’s No. 1 core value: She has a servant’s heart.
Marybeth volunteers and often serves on boards and committees for the Women’s Auxiliary at the VFW. There, they do outreach to veterans and families of veterans that are in need. I’ve seen her make weekly trips all over Northwest Georgia to attend funerals, to serve people who have fallen ill and sometimes serve those who have lost their faculties due to age. She just has a way with people and is able to put them in better spirits.
I’ve witness her doing food drives and selling raffle tickets where the proceeds are donated to veteran families. And she’s always trying to encourage people to donate their used things to the Voluntary Action Center in Calhoun.
During the colder months, Marybeth keeps jackets in her car to hand out to anyone passing by who may need one. And during the summer months, it’s not uncommon to see her invite people into our office to be refreshed with a cold drink and to sit a spell in the air conditioning.
No matter what the occasion, Marybeth is looking for a way to serve others.
At work, she is always doing little things for the team. One recent morning, for example, we all walked in to the good morning song and found huge peaches sitting on our desks. She’s always doing things like that to make you smile.
Marybeth doesn’t shy away from serving during the tough times either. Take this deal we’re in the middle of.
We bought two houses from a tired landlord who was selling because he had an unruly tenant in one of them. When I say unruly, I mean the tenant was an older gentleman with declining mental capabilities who would verbally and physically threaten people, including the landlord.
We believed the main reason for this behavior was dementia.
The man was in one of those Catch-22 situations. He needed help but he wasn’t mentally competent enough to ask for it, nor was he willing to accept it. And in order to get help he needed to be assessed by the state.
The tired landlord had invited state workers over multiple times to assess him, and the tenant became rude, crude and, sometimes, violent. He would let them know in no uncertain terms that he didn’t need anyone’s help and that they’d better leave the property or else.
This response made most people vacate the premises after stating that they couldn’t render any aid unless he was willing to ask for it.
Catch-22.
Marybeth smiled right through his tirade. She started having weekly sit-downs with him for a few months. During that time she was able to track down his estranged family. You see, they had to keep their distance because of his angry tendencies. After months of work, she was able to convince the family to step in and have the court deem the man unfit to take care of himself.
Now he will finally get the help he needs.
Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light so shine before men, so that they see your good works and praise your Father who is in the heavens.” (IRS Scriptures 2009)
Marybeth, your light beams out of you in everything that you do. Your good works bless those who are around you, and I know Yahweh is pleased to have a servant like you. Thank you for your servant’s heart.