The time of year that young parents plan for all year is almost upon us. Three well-known area consignment sales will once again gear up to offer gently used clothing, toys and household items to the public.
For those who need a discounted way to provide for their families or simply enjoy a scoring a bargain, Calhoun’s consignment sales are a great way to check items off the list. One sale also offers options for adult women who need to buy or sell household wares and decor, so make sure to put one — or all three — of the following sales on your calendar.
Livvie Lou & Bugaboo
The Livvie Lou & Buggaboo sale will be in a new place this year. The sale has moved from its former location across from Applebee’s to Suite 31 at Calhoun Premium Outlets near Rue 21. Organizers Holly Johnston and Leslie Fitch launched the sale in the fall of 2016 after having helped put on the Mothers of Preschoolers Mudpies & Butterflies sale for several years. When that sale dissolved, Johnston and Fitch decided to apply their knowledge and help the community.
“We felt that there was really a big need in the community for it,” Johnston says.
The two women have used the sale to fill another community need — assisting foster families. Last year, they invited foster families to comb through the items that consigners opted not to pick up at the end of the sale.
“We had local foster families come, and they're able to shop through our donations and get whatever they need, whatever they wanted, for free,” Johnston says.
They have also given leftover items to the East Calhoun Clothing Closet. This year, the pair plans to donate excess items to a clothing closet in the area that serves foster families. The effort is born out of a desire to help families who find themselves in quickly-orchestrated situations.
“Usually when you get a foster child, it’s not really planned,” Johnston says. “It’s a resource for them to be able to come and get what they need. … We have a lot of friends who take foster children.”
Consignors will need to have their items turned in by March 1. The sale takes clothing for babies, kids and juniors as well as toys, games and DVDs for kids and babies. Johnson says no stuffed animals are allowed unless they are animated. Johnston says the sale does collect stuffed animals to donate to Coulter Hampton Foundation, however.
The sale offers an electronic tagging system that consignors can use themselves via thecsasolution.com. They must create an account to use the service, and they can also use the site to volunteer at the sale. The site keeps information for two years, so consigners can save time if they choose to participate next year.
The sale also offers a tagging service. Consignors can sign up for it via the Livvie Lou & Buggaboo Consignment Facebook page. Consignors keep 70 percent of their proceeds, but there is an opportunity to keep a greater percentage of they volunteer to staff the sale.
2 Friendz with Kidz
Celina Locke and Crystal Brown began the 2 Friendz with Kidz Consignment Sale with a dream and a lot of enthusiasm.
“It’s just something that we had a passion for, and always wanted to do,” says Locke.
The decision to work together on the sale felt natural for the two Calhoun natives.
“We worked together for the last 18 years. I went to school with her sister,” Locke says.
The first sale took place in 2012 at the Calhoun Elks Lodge. The pair now rent the gym at the local Boys & Girls Club in downtown Calhoun. The arrangement has proven beneficial for that organization.
“You're helping them out as well,” Locke says.
This sale also has a charity component. Locke says leftover items go to Eagle’s Way Life Center for the yearly outreach program in July that benefits local people in need.
The sale accepts a wide range of clothing — “anything from babies to ladies,” Locke says. Sale items beyond clothing, however, to household and room decor.
Locke says the sale will accept consignment items until April 24, which is the first day of the event. There is an available tagging service. Consignors can call Locke or Brown to access it.
There is a $10 consignment fee, and consignors keep 70 percent of their proceeds with an opportunity for volunteers who staff the sale and help with breakdown on Saturday to keep 75 percent. Consignors will receive payout April 28, Locke says.
Little Lambs
The Little Lambs Consignment Sale at Calhoun First Presbyterian Church has become a tradition for moms looking to pick up quality used items for their little ones and also to sell some of the things they’re no longer using.
This year, the sale will be open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, with most items marked down to half price on Saturday.
Consignors keep 70 percent of proceeds from their sales, and the rest goes to the Lydia Circle outreach mission program at First Presbyterian, according to Gay Little, a church member for over 30 years. Lydia Circle donates money mostly to community causes that benefit young people.
“Our focus really is to try to help the children and youth in the community,” Little says.
The sale is known for its track record of offering good-quality items.
“We’re very particular about that we take in,” Little says. “No broken toys or stained clothing. The idea is these are supposed to be gently used clothes.”
Items left over after the sale go the Voluntary Action Center.
A $5 consignment fee to help with advertising and postage applies, and organizers deduct it from each consigner’s proceeds, which consignors can expect to receive by mail shortly after the sale.
Consignors are responsible for tagging their own items. The sale has specific instructions for tagging items. Email organizer Retha Haddock at little.lambs@bellsouth.net for more information. The sale will accept clothing for babies and children in current styles as well as shoes. Furniture and toys for babies and children are also welcome, along with DVDs rated G or PG, books and maternity wear.
First Presbyterian will also host “All God’s Beauty,” June 21-22, another consignment sale that will feature women’s clothes shoes and jewelry.
See the Calhoun Times for more information closer to the time of the sale.
Sale: Livvie Lou & Bugaboo
Where: Calhoun Premium Outlets, Suite 31
Presale date: March 7, 6-9 p.m. ($5 charge)
Public dates: March 8 to March 25, (sale conforms to Outlet hours: Monday-Thursday — 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday — 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sunday — 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.)
Consignment deadline: March 1
Discount days: March 23 and 24 — 50 percent off; March 25 — 75 percent off
For more information: livvieloubb@gmail.com; text 678-855-5958; Facebook — Livvie Lou & Buggaboo Consignment
Sale: 2 Friendz with Kidz Consignment Sale
Where: Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray & Whitfield Counties, 1001 S. Wall St. Calhoun
Presale date: April 24, beginning at 6 p.m. ($5 charge - all proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club)
Public dates: April 25-27 (Thursday: 1-6 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Consignment deadline: April 24
Discount day: April 27 — 50 percent off
For more information: Celina Locke — 770-773-4839; Crystal Brown — 770-877-1397
Sale: Little Lambs Consignment Sale
Where: Calhoun First Presbyterian Church
Presale date: March 14 — 6-7 p.m. (for consignors who volunteer at the sale); 7-8 p.m. (volunteers or consignors)
Public dates: March 15 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 16 — 8 a.m.-noon
Consignment deadline: March 11 (Consignors must schedule a drop-off time by 9 p.m.)
Consignment drop-off: March 13 — 4-8 p.m.; March 14 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Discount day: March 16 (most items 50 percent off)
For more information: Retha Haddock — little.lambs@bellsouth.net or 706-625-4096