Gordon County Schools recently named its 2018 REACH Scholars during a signing ceremony held at the Gordon County College and Career Academy.
Eighth-grade students from Ashworth and Red Bud Middle Schools were honored. Representing Ashworth Middle School were Willow Fowler, Lizbeth Torres and David Weber, and from Red Bud Middle School were Venessa Parra-dejesus, Vinson Tang and Veronica Williams.
Mark Roberts, the provost of Reinehardt University, was the featured speaker for the event.
REACH Georgia is a mentoring and scholarship program providing promising students the support to graduate from high school and achieve postsecondary success. REACH scholars will be paired with a mentor who models positive behavior and provides the student with knowledge, advice, guidance and support related to education and beyond. Academic Coaches will help ensure scholars are on track to succeed through monitoring student progress, helping students develop education and career plans, and identifying academic and social supports.
REACH Scholars who complete the requirements of the contract will be awarded a financial scholarship upon graduating from high school.
REACH Georgia was launched on Feb. 6, 2012, at Georgia Institute of Technology with the announcement of AT&T being REACH’s first corporate sponsor with a donation of $250,000.
The REACH Georgia Scholarship “rewards students for self-accountability, promotes parent involvement and provides motivation and support; all factors that we know are critical in student educational achievement,” said Gov. Nathan Deal at the launch of the program.
In a two-year pilot, REACH Georgia added five school systems –Rabun, Douglas, Dodge, Quitman and Bulloch Counties – committed 35 students as REACH Scholars and invested $350,000 to student scholarships. Today, REACH serves 134 school systems across Georgia and nearly 1,200 scholars, committing over $17 million in scholarships.
For the 2018-2019 school year, REACH enrolled 31 new school systems and more than 600 new scholars. REACH has also partnered with Georgia’s Division of Family and Children’s Services to pilot an annual enrollment of foster youth across Georgia. REACH’s goal is to have all 180 school systems become REACH participating school systems and serve over 3,000 scholars by the 2020-2021 school year.