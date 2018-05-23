3rd-annual Cruisin’ 2018 Car Show to be held Saturday

The 3rd-annual Cruisin’ 2018 Car Show will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Tom B. David Airport located at 1957 US Hwy 41 Calhoun, GA 30701. Rain Date TBD pre-registration $15, at the gate $20. Open to all makes and models registration ends at 12 p.m. Join us for 50/50 Cash drawing, awards, door prizes, food, music and more!
The 50/50 tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6. There will also be an airplane flight show weather permitting. Free airplane rides from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 7 to 18. All proceeds will sponsor redeemed youth group. Call 706-263-7033 for more information.