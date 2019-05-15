Darlene Rasure was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Rasure, who works as a core measure abstractor, was nominated by Sandra Webb, director of Quality and Risk Management at AdventHealth Gordon, with the following words: “Darlene goes out of her way to help with whatever projects that need to be done within our department. In October of 2018 when another employee went on FMLA, Darlene came to me and asked what she could do to help. I first pushed her off, but she was insistent that she be allowed to help and said, ‘you can’t do it all.’ She then took on a couple of small tasks within Infection Control, and that really saved me about an hour a day.
“Again, in December of 2018, we went through some transitions within in our department, and she was back in my office wanting to know what she could do to help, until we could get a new infection control nurse hired. Darlene is always upbeat, humorous and brightens all our days. She is extremely deserving of this award.”