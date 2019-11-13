Randy Wheat, maintenance director for the Town of Resaca, was honored during the November meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education for his Community Connection to Tolbert Elementary School.
According to the nomination made by TES Principal Sket Angland, "Mr. Wheat is a pillar of the Resaca community. He loves Tolbert Elementary and wants to see all the children succeed and enjoy school. He serves on the School Governance Team, volunteers for events, provides rewards out of his own pocket for students, works with the school stakeholders to provide students with relevant learning experiences. Any time TES needs anything Mr. Wheat assists in finding a way to get what the school/students need. He is a positive proponent of Tolbert in the community.”
Wheat was given a certificate and a gift sponsored by Gordon County Schools’ Partner in Education, North Georgia National Bank. Chris Pierce, NGNB president and CEO, was on hand to present the award.