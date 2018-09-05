Ramping up collaboration: Volunteers help build access ramp for Hamilton Hospice patient

DALTON, Ga. – A Hamilton Hospice patient was recently in need of an access ramp for his residence. Ann Larkin-Huff, social worker, contacted several community organizations known to have expertise in ramp building.
The Ramp Team of First Baptist Church of Dalton agreed to assist and got busy. Led by Bob “The Builder” Harrell, the team met with the spouse of the patient, assessed the need and set a plan. Once the patient and wife agreed to the plan, the lumber and supplies were ordered.
The team began pre-building the ramp in a warehouse in Dalton and then delivered the sections to the residence. The next morning, the team met at the residence, and by noon the ramp was completed.
“Hospice care is a collaboration of all community resources assisting patients and their families navigate a difficult season of life,” said Susie Compton, director of Hamilton Home Health and Hospice. “Patients and their families deserve the best that can be offered. Hospice cannot provide everything they need. Community resources like the Ramp Team of First Baptist Church of Dalton are so important in providing quality end-of-life care.”
Compton said Hamilton Hospice is grateful for community partnerships and volunteers who offer their time and expertise. For more information on how you can assist, call Megan Little, Hamilton Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 706-278-2848.