Karimar Ramos will be heading to Whitfield County to continue her soccer career. Ramos signed with Dalton State College on Wednesday afternoon in the Calhoun High School media center.
“I’m just very proud that I get to make other people proud and it just makes me happy that I have all these people here supporting me,” Ramos said. “(The feeling) has not set in yet. I’m relieved that we finally decided where I want to go … but it’s more a happy feeling. I’m honored to be able to play there.”
Ramos said factors that stood out to her included Dalton State’s soccer program and the fact that the school is so close to home.
Ramos will be joining fellow senior teammate Mari Morales at Dalton State, however, Morales committed to the Roadrunners last month on a cross country scholarship.
Lady Jackets head coach Taylor Sumrall said the Roadrunners are getting a great player on and a great person off the field.
“She’s the sweetest person you can talk to off the field, but she knows when to flip that switch and turn in on,” Sumrall said. “They’re getting a competitor.”
Sumrall said Ramos should be prepared for a demanding schedule upon beginning her collegiate soccer journey.
“The big thing is the practice time, the off-field stuff,” Sumrall said. “Especially in season, you’re there 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. … studying, weight training or lifting or conditioning. I know she’s got the mentality and the work ethic to do it and I’m sure she’ll do just fine at it.”
Dalton State College is about 20 miles north of Calhoun, just off of Interstate 75.
“I’m glad that local schools are looking at this town,” Sumrall said. “They’re not going off and recruiting far away for most of their talent. They can put together a good, competitive, collegiate-level soccer team just by recruiting counties in this area.”
Sumrall said Ramos has grown the most in her ability to rebound from mistakes and her team leadership.
“If something goes wrong, (she’s able to) bounce back from that and being able to get back up and … learning from it,” Sumrall said. “She was always quiet when I first met her, but now she’s the one out there screaming and yelling and pulling for her teammates to do better or encouraging them when needed.”
Ramos said her favorite moment from her time with Lady Jackets soccer was capturing a region title on senior night.
“We’ve all grown up together since we were little,” Ramos said about herself and her fellow seniors. “If we believe in it, we can do it. And it was just like that, we believed in it and it happened.”